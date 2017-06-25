Angry Chalcots Estate Residents Confront Camden Council Leader

Camden Council Leader Georgia Gould has been confronted by angry residents from the Chalcots Estate.

Residents Have Questions For Gould 00:01:02

They questioned Georgia Gould outside the Swiss Cottage rest centre.

One told her she was giving them different information regarding access to their flats.

Another said: "We don't know what to do" before adding the "children are not happy" and walking away from her.

200 people, from 120 households, are refusing to move from their homes.

Speaking to LBC, resident Mandy Ryan insisted she was staying put.

"We are the victims, not the villains," she said.