Brexit Negotiations Atmosphere "Rotten" Says Alistair Darling

13 September 2017, 17:25

The former Labour Chancellor Alistair Darling has described the atmosphere surrounding Brexit negotiations as “rotten”.

He told Iain Dale: “Problem is, at the moment, if you look at the ding-dong between the Brexit negotiators in the UK and Mr Juncker on the other side the whole atmospherics of this are rotten frankly.

“What I would like to see is a grown up conversation in this country. It’s a different relationship now and there are going to be compromises.”

Speaking about what he saw as the real problem regarding Brexit he said: “Neither of the main political parties have yet articulated what the world should look like - what’s our final goal?

“The Government hasn’t done it and the Opposition still has work to do,” he said.

Dale and Darling
Picture: LBC

He reacted to comments by Jean-Claude Juncker that the UK will “soon regret” leaving the EU saying it’s “not very helpful of him saying that”.

Mr Darling, who was a remain supporter, called for a “sensible deal” in which “both sides deal with this in a grown up sort of way”.

Mr Darling believes a deal will be reached but that it will be one achieved over the next 10 to 15 years.

