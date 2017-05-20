Liberal Democrats Unveil Controversial Election Poster

20 May 2017, 12:40

Tim Farron

The Liberal Democrats today (Saturday) unveiled their election poster, and it's not what you'd expect.

Vince Cable, former Business Secretary, revealed the 'hard hitting' poster during a speech to activists in Twickenham - where he is standing as a prospective MP. 

Liberal Democrat Poster

The Liberal Democrats' Lord Brian Paddick, Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Office, joined LBC Presenter Maajid Nawaz in the studio to discuss it.

He told Maajid that the steer away from the party's traditional election poster tactics was an important one. 

Lib Dems' Lord Paddick Discusses Election Poster

The Lib Dems today unveiled their controversial election poster - and Lord Brian Paddick joined Maajid Nawaz to discuss it.

03:25

 

 

