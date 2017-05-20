Liberal Democrats Unveil Controversial Election Poster

The Liberal Democrats today (Saturday) unveiled their election poster, and it's not what you'd expect.

Vince Cable, former Business Secretary, revealed the 'hard hitting' poster during a speech to activists in Twickenham - where he is standing as a prospective MP.

The Liberal Democrats' Lord Brian Paddick, Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Office, joined LBC Presenter Maajid Nawaz in the studio to discuss it.

He told Maajid that the steer away from the party's traditional election poster tactics was an important one.