Vince Cable Hits Back At Ukip Comments About 'Second Referendum'

Neil Hamilton, UKIP leader in the Welsh Assembly, told Ian Payne the Lib Dems' 'second referendum campaign pledge' is equivalent to the 'charge of the light brigade'.

UKIP's Neil Hamilton told Ian Payne the Lib Dems' 'second referendum' campaign pledge is equivalent to the 'charge of the light brigade'.

LBC Presenter Ian Payne was talking about the controversial Liberal Democrat election poster, which shows the face of Nigel Farage transposed onto the head of Prime Minister Theresa May, with the words "vote her get him" printed.

He spoke to UKIP's leader in the Welsh Assembly, Neil Hamilton, about the poster.

Mr Hamilton was not complimentary, and added that the Liberal Democrats were wrong to be pushing a 'second referendum'.

Then Vince Cable came on air, and hit back at the comments, insinuating that they could be misconstrued.

The former Business Secretary clarified what the Liberal Democrats manifesto pledge means.

