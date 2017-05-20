Vince Cable Hits Back At Ukip Comments About 'Second Referendum'

20 May 2017, 18:06

Vince Cable Hits Back At Ukip Comments About 'Second Referendum'

Neil Hamilton, UKIP leader in the Welsh Assembly, told Ian Payne the Lib Dems' 'second referendum campaign pledge' is equivalent to the 'charge of the light brigade'.

02:29

UKIP's Neil Hamilton told Ian Payne the Lib Dems' 'second referendum' campaign pledge is equivalent to the 'charge of the light brigade'.

LBC Presenter Ian Payne was talking about the controversial Liberal Democrat election poster, which shows the face of Nigel Farage transposed onto the head of Prime Minister Theresa May, with the words "vote her get him" printed. 

He spoke to UKIP's leader in the Welsh Assembly, Neil Hamilton, about the poster.

Mr Hamilton was not complimentary, and added that the Liberal Democrats were wrong to be pushing a 'second referendum'.

Then Vince Cable came on air, and hit back at the comments, insinuating that they could be misconstrued.

The former Business Secretary clarified what the Liberal Democrats manifesto pledge means.

Watch the clip to see what he had to say. 

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien on NHS and social care

James O'Brien Says Tory Policy On Social Care Is 'Opposite Of The NHS'
Tim Farron

Liberal Democrats Unveil Controversial Election Poster

Nick Ferrari Carer

"What Will Happen To Me, Mrs May?": Heart-Wrenching Call From Carer

Comments

Loading...