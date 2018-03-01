Britain's Emergency First Responders Honoured At The Global Awards 2018

Britain’s brave first responders have been honoured at the first ever The Global Awards for their heroism during last year’s atrocities.

2017 saw the emergency services put under huge pressure after the UK was rocked by a number of deadly terror attacks as well as the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Thousands of people put forward their nominations for “the best news moment, interview or debate” of the year at Thursday’s star-studded event in London.

But, one overriding suggestion by the public was to recognise the dedication and bravery of our first responders - and the panel of judges couldn’t have agreed more.

The ‘news, interview, debate’ #GlobalAwards goes to the first responders. I may have something in my eye. pic.twitter.com/j6Zuq2Nnq4 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 1, 2018

Representatives from London's emergency services accepted the award, which was presented by Kate Garraway.

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton described 2017 as an “incredibly difficult year” and was left “immensely proud” by the award.

She said: "Last year was such a difficult year… to have the public show their support and care has meant so much to us”.

Along her on stage was the Assistant Commissioner of the Met Police, Mark Rowley.

He praised the bravery of officers who attended multiple tragedies across the capital.

“It’s fantastic to be honoured and thank you for voting for us,” he added.

The CEO of the London Ambulance Service Garrett Emmerson finished: “I’m incredibly humbled to be here and proud to be representing not only the London Ambulance Service… but all of the ambulance services across the country who work together with us to make sure we’re there when you need us most.”