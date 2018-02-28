The Global Awards 2018: Watch On Thursday From 7.30pm

The Global Awards is here! It's a brand new awards show celebrating the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment. Watch it live here.

Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Rochelle Humes will be hosting The Global Awards 2018 on 1st March at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

The first-ever star-studded Global Awards show will take place in front of fans and stars alike, with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s greatest artists including Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Kasabian and Andrea Bocelli.

Who will win the award for the Best News Moment, Interview or Debate? Watch from 7.30pm to find out.

