The Global Awards: Watch The Spectacular Show In Full

It was the biggest new awards show of the year - and now you can watch the whole thing.

The star-studded event saw all of Global’s radio stations including LBC, Smooth, Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Radio X and Gold commemorate the best in music, entertainment and news.

Little Mix were the big winners on the night, taking home three trophies, including Best Band and Best Song.

The most emotional moment of the night came when the Emergency Services were honoured for their inspirational work during the tragedies last year.

Little Mix pick up the final of their three Global Awards. Picture: PA

There were also some spectacular performances from some of the biggest stars in the world, including Sam Smith, Rita Ora and Andrea Bocelli.

We're giving you the chance to watch Thursday's incredible show in full. Just click the video at the top of the page.