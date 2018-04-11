Reporter Falls Into Swimming Pool On Live TV

A reporter certainly made a splash... as he fell into a swimming pool on live TV.

Mike Bushell was live on BBC Breakfast presenting from the Commonwealth Games as he interviewed Engand's swimming team, including Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty.

Perched on the side of the pool in the Gold Coast, Bushell stood up to speak to another swimmer, but misjudged the steps and fell backwards, ending up completely submerged.

The swimmers collapsed into a fit of giggles as he tried to recover his footing.

Of course, this is certainly not the funniest moment from the BBC's news output. No one can forget seeing Korea expert Professor Robert Kelly live on TV as his children entered his study.