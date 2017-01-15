Watch: Moment Fight Breaks Out Between An Uber Driver And Passenger

15 January 2017, 16:31

Uber Driver Fighting With Passenger

This is the moment a fight broke out between an Uber driver and a passenger.

Watch As Shocking Fight Breaks Out Between Uber Driver And Passenger

This is the moment a fight breaks out between an Uber driver and a passenger in South West London.

00:34

Video: Twitter/@Mickalars

The footage shows two men on Wandsworth Road in Battersea fighting, with a woman attempting to break up the fight. 

The video was captured by an onlooking Taxi driver, known as Mick, who believes the driver may have been holding "wrench or spanner".

The Met Police is looking into the incident and no one has yet been arrested. 

An Uber spokesperson has also said the company is investigating the incident and has spoken to the authorities involved.

