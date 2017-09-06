Criminals Ram Police Car With Van In High-Speed Chase

This is the shocking moment a white van rammed head-on into a police car after a high-speed chase.

The Ford Transit van can be seen spinning in the road to face the police officers before driving directly into them.

The dashcam footage was captured in Salford on Tuesday shortly before 3.15am when an unmarked police car came across a van with fake number plates.

The patrol car gestured to the van to pull over but instead drove away resulting in a pursuit by police.

Repeatedly the van driver slammed on the brakes in the hope that the patrol car would crash into the back of it and stop the pursuit.

The driver then quickly spun the van around and drove at speed directly at the patrol car, ramming into it and then drove off.

The two officers in the patrol car have received hospital treatment for their injuries and will be unable to continue their usual duties for some time due to this incident.

A 21-year-old woman, believed to have been the passenger in the van, has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, however police are still searching for the driver of the van.

The moment the van rammed the police car injuring two officers. Picture: GMP

Sergeant Danny Kabal of Greater Manchester Police’s specialist operations team said: “The driver of the white Transit van intended on doing some serious damage and didn’t care if he was putting innocent lives at risk.

“The van was used as a weapon against police officers, who are only there to keep the streets of Greater Manchester safe.”

The force said the officers involved will recover from their injuries and no members of the public were caught up in the incident.

A CCTV image of the man believed to be the driver of the van has also been released by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5351, alternatively call 101 quoting the reference number 176 of 5/9/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.