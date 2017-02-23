Grandmother Dies Following Punch To Face In Random Attack

23 February 2017, 17:18

Fatal Attack On Grandma

A 69-year-old grandmother has died four months after she was punched in the face in a random attack outside a deli in New York.

Shocking Moment Grandmother Floored By Punch In Fatal Attack

Eve Gentillon, 69, a retired nursing home worker, was standing outside a deli shop in New York when she was fatally assaulted at random.

00:42

This is the moment Eve Gentillon, a retired nursing home worker, was fatally assaulted by criminal Richard 'Kwasi' Springer, 29, after he fought with another man inside a store about a £2 can of beer.

Four months after the unprovoked attack, which occurred in October last year, Ms Gentillon has died from the serious injuries she sustained. 

CCTV shows Springer, who police say will now likely face murder charges, storming out of the shop following an altercation and subsequently punching Ms Gentillon in the face.

The elderly woman immediately fell to the ground and suffered a brain aneurysm.

Her daughter Marie, 37, told the New York Post: "This incident crippled her to the last minute.

"I don’t think it was her time to go.

"Unfortunately he did this to her."

Springer was caught two weeks after the attack and was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, and will likely face murder charges.

 
 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Live From 7pm On LBC

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear
James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

EU Referendum

EU Referendum

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

Labour Leadership

Labour Leadership

NHS

NHS