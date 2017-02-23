Grandmother Dies Following Punch To Face In Random Attack

A 69-year-old grandmother has died four months after she was punched in the face in a random attack outside a deli in New York.

Shocking Moment Grandmother Floored By Punch In Fatal Attack Eve Gentillon, 69, a retired nursing home worker, was standing outside a deli shop in New York when she was fatally assaulted at random. 00:42

This is the moment Eve Gentillon, a retired nursing home worker, was fatally assaulted by criminal Richard 'Kwasi' Springer, 29, after he fought with another man inside a store about a £2 can of beer.

Four months after the unprovoked attack, which occurred in October last year, Ms Gentillon has died from the serious injuries she sustained.

CCTV shows Springer, who police say will now likely face murder charges, storming out of the shop following an altercation and subsequently punching Ms Gentillon in the face.

The elderly woman immediately fell to the ground and suffered a brain aneurysm.