Halloween Masked Men Rob Bank In Hull

CCTV images of two men in masks wanted by police. Picture: Humberside Police

Two men wearing Halloween type masks entered the bank and demanded money from the cashier.

Humberside police are investigating the robbery at a branch of Lloyds TSB in Hull yesterday afternoon.

It’s reported one of the men was holding a knife.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area or who might stock this kind of mask.

Detective Inspector Richard Sage who is overseeing the investigation said: “Our enquiries are well underway and we have obtained CCTV of the men believed to have been involved in this robbery.

“Do you know these men or recognise their clothing?

“Part of our enquiries includes speaking to local retailers and we are keen to hear from any who might stock this kind of mask.”

If you have information, or know anything which can assist in the investigation, you can call 101 quoting log number 392 of 1 November.

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.