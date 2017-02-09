LBC Blue Light Week: Flying With The Met

9 February 2017, 12:34

Vinny In The Met Police Helicopter

LBC's Vincent McAviney joined the Met Police in their helicopter for a unique report as part of Blue Light Week.

LBC Blue Light Week: Flying With The Met

Here LBC Reporter Vincent McAviney joins the Met Police on a helicopter search for a suicidal woman.

04:32

LBC is on call with the emergency services this week for Blue Light Week.

Here LBC reporter Vincent McAviney joined the Met Police in their helicopter while they searched for a missing suicidal woman.

The woman was thought to have had mental health issues and had left a suicide note. It was the Met Police's job to find her.

Vincent flew with the police officers in their helicopter to Stevenage to follow the search.

Here's what happened.

