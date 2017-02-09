Now Discussing
Nigel Farage is Leading Britain's Conversation
9 February 2017, 12:34
LBC's Vincent McAviney joined the Met Police in their helicopter for a unique report as part of Blue Light Week.
LBC Blue Light Week: Flying With The Met
04:32
The woman was thought to have had mental health issues and had left a suicide note. It was the Met Police's job to find her.
Vincent flew with the police officers in their helicopter to Stevenage to follow the search.
Here's what happened.