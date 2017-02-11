London Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Offence

A London Police Constable has pleaded guilty to making an indecent image of a child.

Peter Ba Han, 55, a PC attached to Kingston Borough, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday (10).

He admitted one charge of making an indecent image of a child after he was found in possession of 65,131 indecent images and 336 movie files across categories A, B and C.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on March 23 and remains suspended from duty.