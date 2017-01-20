Man Blinded Following New Year Attack At Alexandra Palace

The search is on to find the man who blinded a New Year's partygoer who tried to break up a fight

The 24-year-old had gone to Alexandra Palace to see in the New Year with friends and was 'taking in the view' on the South Terrace.

The group were standing close to the binoculars outside the ice rink when a fight broke out nearby at about 1.30am, January 1.

The victim, Ali Doostizadeh, of New Southgate, attempted to break up the fight when he was struck in the face with a bottle, cutting his right eye.

Ali was taken to an east London hospital by a family member and is still receiving medical treatment following the violent assault.

Police have now issued an appeal to find the person responsible, and believe that because it was New Year's Eve, many people would have taken photographs and potentially captured an image of the suspect.

The suspect is described as Asian, in his late teens, 5ft 10ins tall with dark brown hair. He was wearing an orange and white striped coat.

Detective Constable Ian Cant, from Haringey CID, said: "This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack on a young man who was celebrating the New Year with friends.

"The level of violence used has left him blind in one eye, and he remains in hospital recovering from his injuries.

"The suspect was wearing a very distinctive coat and I would ask anyone who was at Alexandra Palace and took photographs to check the images to see whether he is in the background."

Anyone with information or who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.