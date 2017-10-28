Met Police Halloween Warning For Motorbike Rideouts

Ride outs see large groups of motorcyclists causing disruption with reckless and dangerous driving, the Met Police say.

The Metropolitan Police Service have a planned operation to deal with any disruption caused by anti-social behaviour carried out by large groups of motorcyclists over the Halloween period in London.

In the past two years, officers have responded to ‘ride out’ events, where large numbers of motorcyclists have gathered in several locations across London.

They deliberately cause disruption with dangerous and anti-social behaviour that includes driving recklessly, on the wrong side of the road, through red lights and across pavements; with many riders using stolen motorcycles.

The Met are aware that many individuals who take part in the ride outs are linked to the group ‘UK Bike Life.’

Superintendent Tania Coulson, spokesperson for the Met Police said: “In the past, these groups have caused criminal damage to petrol stations and put themselves and members of the public at great risk by driving recklessly in large groups through the streets of London.

“We know that some people may see the event advertised and think they are joining like-minded enthusiasts on a lawful ride. This is not the case. They drive ruthlessly and carry out stunts on the road.

“Officers will be out across London throughout the Halloween period and will deploy a number of police tactics to prevent riders from driving dangerously.

"We intend to prevent disorder and crime caused by riders and we will be dealing robustly with offenders. Any groups or individuals who cause disruption will be arrested.”

Watch previous ride outs at the top of this page.