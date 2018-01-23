Mother-Of-Three Allegedly Racially Abused And Kicked In The Stomach On Tube

A woman is wanted by police for questioning after she allegedly threatened to kidnap a mother's three children and kicked her in the stomach during a tube row.

Metropolitan police are searching for a person of interest after a mother of three was allegedly the victim of a torrent of abuse after she asked a fellow passenger to stop swearing in the presence of her three children.

The woman in question went on to verbally abuse the individual for 20 minutes before kicking her in the stomach and getting off at Mile End station. The incident happened at approximately 18:30 on Thursday 28 December.

Officers would now like to speak to the woman in question, seen in CCTV images below.

Police want to speak to this woman. Picture: LBC

Investigating officer PC Alom Uddin, said: “This was an utterly awful experience for the woman and her children, who were all terrified by the woman’s aggressive and disgraceful actions. The children were all visibly upset.

“We will never tolerate hate crime on the rail network and working hard to identify the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 362 of 28/12/2017. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.