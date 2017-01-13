Teen Found Guilty Of Hampstead Rape And Stabbing

Miles Edward Hughes, 18, was found guilty at the Old Bailey yesterday of the attempted murder and rape of a 15-year-old girl.

On July 9 last year at Hampstead Cemetery Hughes slashed the arms of his victim, before raping her and attempting to repeatedly stab her in the neck.

The court heard that the pair were known to each other and met earlier in the afternoon. They then headed to the cemetery on Fortune Green Road.

They were talking when Hughes pulled out a Stanley knife and began cutting her arms, before demanding sex.

When the 15-year-old refused, Hughes forced himself on her and tried to stab her in the neck and throat area.

A member of the public saw what was happening and told Hughes to stop.

Hughes then ran off and climbed over a fence but was arrested shortly after. He was charged two days later.

DC Gary Fernon of the Met's Sexual Offences Exploitation & Child Abuse Command said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the young victim who is still coming to terms with what happened.

"I am pleased that Hughes - who was just 17 at the time of the attack - now faces a long spell behind bars for this horrific crime."

Hughes will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on February 24.