Woman 'Temporarily Loses Sight' After Man Punches Her Over Taxi Dispute

CCTV Footage has been released of a man punching a woman in the face following a dispute about a taxi.

The woman was left temporarily blinded after the man, who police are keen to trace, punched her in the face.

CCTV show the man entering a taxi, before getting out of it again to speak to the victim, a 23-year-old woman.

The woman claimed she had pre-booked the taxi, and asked the man to get out.

The pair argued and the man then attempted to punch her. He missed but then punched her again, causing her to temporarily lose her sight.

The man then left the scene, and police are keen to trace him.

He is described as a black man, aged approximately 25-30 years old, with a black beard. He was wearing dark top and jeans.



PC Jason Sim, of Croydon CID, said: "This was a nasty assault on a young woman which left her hospitalised as a result of an injury to her eye. Thankfully she has made a full recovery, but we ask the public to help us identify this man so we can bring him to justice."



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.