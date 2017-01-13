The One Thing We Can ALL To Do Save Cyclists' Lives

Over 3,000 cyclists are killed or injured in the UK every year. But that could be massively reduced if all drivers just watched this video.

The One Thing We Can All To Do Save Cyclists' Lives 00:56

The Dutch Reach is something that is taught in the Netherlands, where cycling is far more common than in the UK.

And it's so simple.

This video shows everything you need to know about one simple thing we can all do to protect cyclists.