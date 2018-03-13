93-Year-Old Man Does A U-Turn On A Busy Motorway

13 March 2018, 12:20

This is the moment an elderly man tried to perform a U-turn on a busy motorway - and smashed into a car travelling at 65mph.

As the car with a dashcam travels along the motorway, a red Mitsubishi can be seen stationary on the left.

But the red car, believed to have been driven by a 93-year-old man, swerves across all the lanes of the highway, appearing to be carrying out a U-turn.

That left 24-year-old Sophie Kinnane no option but to smash into the side of his car.

93-year-old does U-turn on a busy motorway
93-year-old does U-turn on a busy motorway. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

The incident was captured by Sophie's dashcam on a motorway in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, Australia.

Both Sophie and the elderly driver were taken to hospital, but neither sustained serious injuries.

