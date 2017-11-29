Angry Fly-Tipper Leaps Onto Driver’s Bonnet After Spotting Dashcam

Now Discussing
Clive Bull is Leading Britain's Conversation, including the Legal Hour at 9pm.
29 November 2017, 13:22
A driver has released dashcam footage of the terrifying moment she confronted a group of fly-tippers and ended up with one man clinging to her bonnet.
The woman has shared the shocking video on YouTube a year after the incident took place, claiming she was too scared to put it up until recently.
The video shows her approaching four men stood outside a white van in a quiet country lane dumping rubbish.
As she stops she winds down her window and asks: “What do you think you’re doing? That’s illegal dumping rubbish.”
But one of the men instantly became agitated when he noticed the recording device, asking: “Is that a camera?”
A scuffle then appears to break out and the woman speedily reverses backwards, with one man clinging to her bonnet.
She eventually manages to shake him off while a second man runs towards her.
It was uploaded to YouTube titled “Travellers caught dumping a fridge!”
Watch the shocking dashcam footage above.