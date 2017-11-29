Angry Fly-Tipper Leaps Onto Driver’s Bonnet After Spotting Dashcam

A driver has released dashcam footage of the terrifying moment she confronted a group of fly-tippers and ended up with one man clinging to her bonnet.

The woman has shared the shocking video on YouTube a year after the incident took place, claiming she was too scared to put it up until recently.

The video shows her approaching four men stood outside a white van in a quiet country lane dumping rubbish.

As she stops she winds down her window and asks: “What do you think you’re doing? That’s illegal dumping rubbish.”

But one of the men instantly became agitated when he noticed the recording device, asking: “Is that a camera?”

Picture: YouTube / WendyGordon

A scuffle then appears to break out and the woman speedily reverses backwards, with one man clinging to her bonnet.

She eventually manages to shake him off while a second man runs towards her.

It was uploaded to YouTube titled “Travellers caught dumping a fridge!”

Watch the shocking dashcam footage above.