Dashcam Footage Shows Moment Driverless Car Hit And Killed Pedestrian

WARNING: Some people may find this footage upsetting.

The moment a driverless car knocked down and killed a pedestrian has been released by police in the US.

The incident in Arizona marks the first time a pedestrian has been killed by an autonomous vehicle.

Footage released by the police shows Elaine Herzberg crossing the road with her bicycle in front of the self-driving car on an unlit road. The footage stops just before the impact.

There is then a 14-second clip, showing the view of the safety driver inside the vehicle. Rafaela Vasquez appeared to look down on a number of occasions in the moment that led up to the collision and seemed shocked when she saw the pedestrian at the last second.

Dashcam footage of the crash involving a driverless car. Picture: Tempe Police

It is unclear why the car didn't react when she walked into its path.

Uber suspended its self-driving programme, but has not commented on what caused the crash.