Driver Narrowly Avoids Pedestrian Wandering Along Highway In Ultimate Near Miss

This is the frightening moment a driver swerves to avoid hitting a seemingly disoriented man walking along a US highway.

The dash cam footage shows the vehicle pulling on to a slip road at night time.

But as the driver begins to pick up speed, a person walking along the road appears from no where.

Luckily, the quick-thinking motorist manages to swerve in the nick of time, narrowly avoiding the pedestrian.

The near tragedy clearly left the driver in a state of shock as he can be heard reeling off a number of expletives shortly afterwards.

Watch the terrifying moment unfold above.