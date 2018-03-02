Lorry Pushes Car 250ft Along Snowy Road… And The Driver Doesn’t Even Notice

Remarkable dashcam footage shows a HGV driver pushing a car 250ft along a snowy London road… but is blissfully unaware what is going on.

The dramatic incident took place in Enfield, north London, and shows a silver Ford Fiesta stuck to the front of the lorry’s cabin.

As bystanders watch in shock, the HGV driver was too high up to see what was going on.

Picture: Deadline News

The clip has been viewed more than 195,000 times after it was posted onto Facebook yesterday morning.

Eyewitnesses say the lorry crashed into the car at a junction, spinning it 90 degrees and even tried to turn left with it stuck on the front.

Against all odds, the driver, Dan Payne of Hornchurch, was unhurt.

Picture: Deadline News

The 22-year-old said: “All that was going through my head was ‘will this driver ever stop?' and I was constantly beeping the whole time to try alert him.

“It looks like others were doing the same thing around me.

“At the time it didn't feel real to be honest, as you never expect it to happen to you.”

He continued: “The car could've easily flipped or been crushed into someone or something else.

“The driver said he was totally oblivious to me being there.”