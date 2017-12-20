Man Swerves To Hit Cyclist Before Driving Off In Shocking Dash-Cam

A man has admitted knocking a cyclist off his bike after the shocking incident was captured on dash-cam.

Ashley Wallace Merrett, 30, of West Bergholt, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, actual bodily harm and common assault following the shocking incident in Colchester, Essex.

Footage shows Merrett swerve towards the cyclist, knocking him off his bike before driving off and leaving him lying in the road.

Picture: Essex Police

The victim, a man in his 30s, was cycling on North Station Road with a friend.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

Merrett was arrested later that day.

He is due to be sentenced in February.