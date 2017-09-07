Motorcyclist v Pedestrian Splits The Internet: Who Do You Think Was Wrong?

This is the shocking moment a motorbike collided with a female pedestrian as she crossed the road.

The video, posted on social media, shows the motorbike passing traffic, when a female runner crosses between cars, but doesn't appear to look towards the motorbike as it hits her.

The rider wrote: "I have no animosity to the lady involved it has all been sorted and we are both happy.

"Just to make you aware on the left hand side there is a Bus lane which at this time I could not use. There is a cross walk further down near the traffic lights you can see in the video and I was doing 15-19 mph as can be seen."

