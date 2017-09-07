Motorcyclist v Pedestrian Splits The Internet: Who Do You Think Was Wrong?

7 September 2017, 18:31

This is the shocking moment a motorbike collided with a female pedestrian as she crossed the road.

The video, posted on social media, shows the motorbike passing traffic, when a female runner crosses between cars, but doesn't appear to look towards the motorbike as it hits her.

The rider wrote: "I have no animosity to the lady involved it has all been sorted and we are both happy.

"Just to make you aware on the left hand side there is a Bus lane which at this time I could not use. There is a cross walk further down near the traffic lights you can see in the video and I was doing 15-19 mph as can be seen."

So who do you think was in the wrong? Vote in the poll below.

Latest on LBC

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan Says He Doesn't Let His Teenage Daughters Take Mini Cabs
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

EU Referendum

EU Referendum

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

Labour Leadership

Labour Leadership

NHS

NHS