Motorist Drives Onto Field To Escape Dangerous BMW Driver During Road Chase

A dangerous BMW driver left another motorist so scared he was forced to drive across a field in a bid to escape.

Dash-cam footage of the incident has been released after Declan McGee of Chestnut Place, Cringleford pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without valid motor insurance.

The shocking incident took place on the A140 in Suffolk on the evening of 22 July 2017.

The 28-year-old was driving a black BMW when he pulled very close in front of the victim’s car, a Suzuki, after overtaking several other vehicles.

He then suddenly broke hard causing both cars to come to a stop.

McGee then got out of his vehicle to approach the victim, who then drove away down the next slip road and across fields to avoid a possible confrontation.

Picture: Suffolk Police

When the Suzuki re-joined the road, the driver encountered the same BMW again who then overtook and pulled up in front of him causing him to brake hard and skid.

The victim mounted the grass verge in a bid to get away but McGee drove across the victim’s path, causing a collision.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

McGee was given a 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 18 months

He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £115 victim’s surcharge and £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.