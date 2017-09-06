Pedestrian Hit By Car At Zebra Crossing As Police Seek Hit And Run Driver

Shocking footage shows the moment a car hit a pedestrian at a zebra crossing before driving away.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision in Clacton on Saturday afternoon.

The video was released by Essex Police and shows a man approach the crossing and stop to look both ways.

He then walks out to cross when a light green Ford Focus does not stop and instead hits him sending him flying onto the bonnet.

The man can then be seen lying on the floor and the car reverses at speed and leaves the scene.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the people who stopped to help the man outside the Old Road Medical Centre.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Jon Haslip at Stanway RPU on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.