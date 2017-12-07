Reckless Driver Smashes Into Car While Undertaking On His Phone

Dash-cam footage has captured the moment a reckless driver clipped a lorry and then crashed into a car while on his phone.

Craig Barlow, of Bridge Court, Newark, has been found guilty of dangerous driving as a result of the incident.

The 34-year-old clipped the front of a lorry, causing him to swerve and hit a barrier, before crashing into the side of a 46-year-old woman’s car.

Miraculously no one sustained any serious injuries in the crash that happened on the A1 northbound on 8th August.

The jury was told by a witness that she saw Barlow on his phone minutes before the collision and this was backed up telephone evidence.

He was found guilty following a two-day trial and sentenced to a 12-month community order with the requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work, disqualified for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £1,085 in fines.

He will also need to pass an extended driving test when he is allowed to drive again.

Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

DC Nick Wood said: “Luckily, there were no injuries as a result of Barlow’s dangerous driving, but to be honest I don’t know how. The manner in which he was driving combined with the fact he was on his phone if a recipe for devastation.

“The impact this has on the victims of such crimes are long lasting and I’d like to thank the victim and other members of the public for supporting our investigation throughout.

“This should act as a warning to everyone of the dangers of using a mobile behind the wheel – don’t do it.”