Reckless Driver Spun 180 Degrees After Attempting Dangerous Overtake

Dash cam footage has captured the moment a reckless driver was spun 180 degrees after attempting a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre at a junction.

Joe Walker recorded the damning video which shows the Vauxhall Corsa speeding past his car before suddenly the drivers realises their make.

Picture: SWNS

The motorist is then seen spinning around in front of oncoming traffic on Greasbrough Lane in Rotherham, South Yorks.

The 20-year-old witness said: "It was a national speed limit road and I had a black box at the time so I was sticking to the speed limit.

"The car came flying past mine, they must have decided to overtake for whatever reason.

"They must not have realised it was a junction and thought 'Oh c***!’

"There is an entrance to a graveyard right next to where they spun around so it could have been a very different story if anyone would have been coming out of there."