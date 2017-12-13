WATCH: Father Christmas Rescues Woman Who Slipped On Icy Pavement

13 December 2017, 13:08

When a woman took a tumble on an icy pavement, little did she know it would be Father Christmas who came to her rescue.

Dash-cam footage captured the pedestrian dropping her shopping bags as she slipped on the snow-laden path over the weekend.

Santa comes to the rescue
Picture: Credit: Youtube / Dave Cordoza

As she struggled to get up, a passing motorist slammed on his brakes in a bid to come to the woman’s aid.

But, much to everybody’s surprise the driver emerges out of the vehicle wearing a full Father Christmas outfit.

He too temporarily struggles with the treacherous conditions outside the Tesco supermarket in Watford.

However, after managing to find his grip, the hero passer-by eventually gets her to her feet.

The unknown man then puts the woman’s shopping back into her bag and even puts her hat back on her head.

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

EU Referendum

EU Referendum

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

Labour Leadership

Labour Leadership

NHS

NHS