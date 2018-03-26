Brexit Secretary David Davis Takes Sick Bucket To Live Television Interview

David Davis was suffering from a bout of food poisoning when he appeared on the BBC's Andrew Marr show on Sunday.

The Brexit secretary was appearing on BBC's Andrew Marr show to discuss finding a solution to the Irish border issue and a trade deal with Brussels.

But accompanying Mr Davis was a large sick bucket, box of tissues and a glass of water.

Andrew Marr said Mr Davis has "struggled here despite feeling most unwell this morning."

"If the camera suddenly switches to you, the audience will know what's happened!" Mr Davis replied.

The show's editor Rob Burley tweeted that taking the bin on set showed "commendable concern for our studio floor and furniture."