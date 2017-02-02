The MPs Who Voted Against Brexit: Full List

114 MPs voted against the trigger of Article 50 last night, including 47 Labour MPs who rebelled against leaeder Jeremy Corbyn. Here is the full list.

Labour

Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow)

Graham Allen (Nottingham North)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting)

Luciana Berger (Liverpool Wavertree)

Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)

Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)

Lyn Brown (West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Rhondda)

Ms Karen Buck (Westminster North)

Dawn Butler (Brent Central)

Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth)

Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley)

Ann Coffey (Stockport)

Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)

Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)

Mary Creagh (Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) – Walthamstow)

Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jim Dowd (Lewisham West and Penge)

Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood)

Mrs Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Riverside)

Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford)

Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) – Ilford South)

Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)

Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood)

Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Peter Kyle (Hove)

David Lammy (Tottenham)

Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) – York Central)

Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)

Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Mrs Madeleine Moon (Bridgend)

Stephen Pound (Ealing North)

Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall)

Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)

Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington)

Owen Smith (Pontypridd)

Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central)

Stephen Timms (East Ham)

Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green)

Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test)

Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)

Conservatives

Kenneth Clarke (Rushcliffe)

Liberal Democrats

Tom Brake (Carshalton and Wallington)

Nick Clegg (Sheffield, Hallam)

Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland)

Sarah Olney (Richmond Park)

John Pugh (Southport)

Mark Williams (Ceredigion)

Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Green

Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion)

Plaid Cymru

Hywel Williams (Arfon)

Liz Saville Roberts (Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Scottish National Party

Chris Law (Dundee West)

John Mc Nally (Falkirk)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Glasgow South)

Stuart C. McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Stewart Hosie (Dundee East)

George Kerevan (East Lothian)

Calum Kerr (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Margaret Ferrier (Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Stephen Gethins (North East Fife)

Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran)

Patrick Grady (Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Glenrothes)

Neil Gray (Airdrie and Shotts)

Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Roger Mullin (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

John Nicolson (East Dunbartonshire)

Brendan O’Hara (Argyll and Bute)

Kirsten Oswald (East Renfrewshire)

Steven Paterson (Stirling)

Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West)

Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East)

Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central)

Anne McLaughlin (Glasgow North East)

Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West)

Paul Monaghan (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Angus Robertson (Moray)

Alex Salmond (Gordon)

Mike Weir (Angus)

Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire)

Eilidh Whiteford (Banff and Buchan)

Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire)

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Ochil and South Perthshire)

Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East)

Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife)

Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West)

Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Richard Arkless (Dumfries and Galloway)

Hannah Bardell (Livingston)

Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire)

Stuart Blair Donaldson (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde)

Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North)

Philip Boswell (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Independents

Natalie McGarry (Glasgow East)

Lady Hermon (North Down)

Michelle Thomson (Edinburgh West)



SDLP

Mark Durkan (Foyle)

Ms Margaret Ritchie (South Down)

Alasdair McDonnell (Belfast South)