The Road To Brexit: How Article 50 Could Be Triggered Tomorrow

Theresa May could start the formal process of leaving the EU as early as tomorrow. Here's how it could happen - and then what happens next. LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains.

There are potentially four votes in parliament tonight - and as long as there are no surprises, Theresa May should be ready to trigger Article 50, the formal process by which Britain leaves the EU, from tomorrow.

The Government will firstly seek to overturn two changes in the House of Commons. The Lords had successfully added an amendment which would force Theresa May to guarantee the rights of the 3 million nationals living in the UK before she starts negotiating. The Prime Minister has refused to do so until she receives a similar guarantee for the 1.2 million Britons living in Europe.

The second change made by peers – that parliament should be given a “meaningful” vote - is much more significant. It would effectively derail the negotiations before they had even started as MPs and peers would be given the ability to veto Theresa May’s final deal.

The Tories have a working majority of 17, and given a number of Labour Eurosceptics would support the Government by abstaining, it would take a sizeable rebellion from Conservative remainers to even come close to upholding the amendments.

David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, is due to speak in the Lords soon after 3.30pm today (Monday) and I understand that as long as he "gets the tone right" and shows he has listened to concerns, Labour peers will not press the issue again when the Bill returns to the Lords sometime after 8.30pm.

Barring the Lib Dems forcing a vote to make a point, the Bill should be ready for Royal Assent by late this evening.

Labour has made it clear that it doesn’t intend on forcing the issue in the upper chamber, and so it is unlikely the Government would lose either vote, if indeed they are tested. If that happens, Theresa May should be able to trigger Article 50 from 11.30am tomorrow once the Speaker John Bercow has been given the chance to announce the Bill has received the Queen's approval.

LBC's Brexit Glossary: Key Terms Explained 00:50

Once Theresa May decides to trigger Article 50, she must inform Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council in Brussels, that Britain wants to leave. She is likely to do this by sending Mr Tusk a hand-delivered letter or an email.

Having written to Mr Tusk, she will inform Parliament in a statement to the House of Commons of her decision. EU leaders will then give their response to Britain’s decision to trigger Article 50.

It is thought the 27 other leaders will then hold an emergency summit in Brussels in early April where they will set out their key negotiating positions. This work has already been taking place and Mrs May’s clear statement that the UK will leave the single market in exchange for tougher immigration controls indicates she is already aware of what is possible, and not possible.

But it will not be a straight forward task to agree red lines on issues such as access to the single market and border controls.

The situation is further complicated by elections in France in late April and possibly early May. Depending on who takes over from Francois Hollande could significantly impact any deal. Likewise, Germany goes to the polls in September – and the result could materially change what Britain gets in 2019.