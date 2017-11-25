"This Idiocy Needs To Stop Immediately": One Pensioner's Take On Brexit

25 November 2017, 14:49

With Brexit negotiations appearing to be at a stalemate, Linda from Manchester phoned LBC to express her anger at the way Brexit is going.

Linda from Manchester told Martin that the country was being led by "idiots" during a heated debate about Brexit. 

She said that the win for Brexiteers was a phyric victory, and that Theresa May haa decimated "our armed forces and the economy".

Brexit talks continue in Brussels
Brexit talks continue in Brussels. Picture: LBC

Linda called on the PM to stop Brexit as soon as possible to halt further damage to the country.

When Martin suggested that the UK had to respect the outcome of the democratic vote, Linda disagreed saying that the referendum had only been called by David Cameron to keep the Tory party together. 

Brexit has "fractured" the country, according to Linda, and she finished by saying that "everybody in parliament should hang their head in shame". 

