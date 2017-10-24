Viewers Shocked By Vile Islamophobic Abuse Of Woman In Hijab On TV Show

TV viewers were appalled by a scene on Channel 4's My Week As A Muslim, where a woman wearing a hijab was subjected to vile Islamophobic abuse as she walked past a pub garden.

Katie Freeman, who had campaigned to ban the burka, wore a headscarf to find out what it's like to be a Muslim in Britain.

And when she walked through Manchester in the hijab left viewers, people in a pub garden shouted at her "are you going to blow us up?"

The shocking scene from My Week As A Muslim. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers were shocked by the scene.

Five minutes in and already disgusted with the ignorance #myweekasamuslim — maggie (@maggiecrowley_) October 23, 2017