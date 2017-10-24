Viewers Shocked By Vile Islamophobic Abuse Of Woman In Hijab On TV Show

Now Discussing
5 days, 5 different voices. Filling in for James O'Brien today is Labour MP Chuka Umunna.
24 October 2017, 08:21
TV viewers were appalled by a scene on Channel 4's My Week As A Muslim, where a woman wearing a hijab was subjected to vile Islamophobic abuse as she walked past a pub garden.
Katie Freeman, who had campaigned to ban the burka, wore a headscarf to find out what it's like to be a Muslim in Britain.
And when she walked through Manchester in the hijab left viewers, people in a pub garden shouted at her "are you going to blow us up?"
Viewers were shocked by the scene.
Five minutes in and already disgusted with the ignorance #myweekasamuslim— maggie (@maggiecrowley_) October 23, 2017
Them lot at the pub must feel so tough. About 20 of them abusing 1 lone woman walking past minding her own business #myweekasamuslim— Imran (@KhanUR1983) October 23, 2017