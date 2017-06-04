Nigel Farage: "National Security Has To Be Party Political"

4 June 2017, 17:30

Former Ukip Leader and LBC Presenter defended the party's decision to continue election campaigning.

03:36

Following last night's London Bridge attack, Ukip Leader Paul Nuttall received criticism when he announced that the party would continue election campaigning, despite other parties partaking in a truce. 

He said: "I am refusing to suspend the Ukip campaign because disrupting our democracy is what the extremists want." 

Nigel Farage spoke to Maajid Nawaz to give his response to the London Bridge terror attack, and defended the party's choice. 

