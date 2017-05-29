Everyone Should Listen To What This 10-Year-Old Muslim Says

29 May 2017, 12:18

Everyone Should Pay Attention To This 10-Year-Old Muslim

00:29

This 10-year-old Muslim boy summed up his religion's relationship with the Manchester terror attack better than most grown-ups.

John, a 10-year-old from Manchester, told LBC that the bomber, Salman Abedi doesn't represent other Muslims.

He was speaking as he attended a vigil to remember the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena Terror attack last week.

When asked about a rise in hate crime since the attack, John said: "Salman Abedi I believe was a Shia. Just because he does it, doesn't mean the whole Shia community is bad.

"One person does not represent 10million other people."

Watch his remarkably mature opinion above.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
obrien corbyn adams

Corbyn's History With The IRA Is Important... And It's Wrong: James O'Brien
Nigel Farage Donald Trump

Nigel Farage Backs Trump “100 Per Cent” Over Nato Spending Demands

Maajid Nawaz internment

Maajid: I Was A Victim Of Internment, Here's Why It Doesn't Work

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

EU Referendum

EU Referendum

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

Labour Leadership

Labour Leadership

NHS

NHS