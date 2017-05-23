Locals Offer Free Beds For Manchester Arena Concert Goers

Manchester's Response To The Terror Attack 00:39

People in Manchester have offered their spare rooms to people stranded following the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's concert.

Locals tweeted using #RoomsForManchester to offer beds for those who had nowhere to go following the attack at Manchester Arena.

A local rabbi delivered coffees to the police officers at Manchester Arena.

Rabbi Delivers Coffee To Police Officers Outside Manchester Arena 01:07

I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester — Nick Q (@QHNick) May 23, 2017

Anyone needing a lift/place to stay from the Manchester Arena, tweet #roomformanchester Retweet and get this trending to help. — Cal (@Panayisalad) May 22, 2017

Fear and panic as concertgoers flee Manchester Arena Video footage from inside the arena shows thousands fleeing from the venue after the bomb blast 00:40

Facebook also activated its Safety Check feature so that people could let their loved ones know if they were safe.

Taxi drivers were also reportedly offering free journeys to those caught in the chaos following the attack.