Locals Offer Free Beds For Manchester Arena Concert Goers

23 May 2017, 07:58

Manchester's Response To The Terror Attack

00:39

People in Manchester have offered their spare rooms to people stranded following the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's concert.

Locals tweeted using #RoomsForManchester to offer beds for those who had nowhere to go following the attack at Manchester Arena.

A local rabbi delivered coffees to the police officers at Manchester Arena.

Rabbi Delivers Coffee To Police Officers Outside Manchester Arena

01:07

Fear and panic as concertgoers flee Manchester Arena

Video footage from inside the arena shows thousands fleeing from the venue after the bomb blast

00:40

Facebook also activated its Safety Check feature so that people could let their loved ones know if they were safe.

Taxi drivers were also reportedly offering free journeys to those caught in the chaos following the attack.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
Nigel Farage talking

Theresa May Shows Signs Of Followership, Not Leadership, Says Nigel Farage
Katie Hopkins In Tears

Katie Gets Tearful While Delivering Message To The 'Rape Squads Of Britain'

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

EU Referendum

EU Referendum

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

Labour Leadership

Labour Leadership

NHS

NHS