Manchester Victim Martyn Hett's Mother Tells Trolls: 'I Will Not Be Angry'

The mother of Manchester victim Martyn Hett has told of the trolling her family has received following her son's death because they refuse to be angry.

Martyn Hett, 29, was one of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

In this interview with James O'Brien, his mother and stepfather, Figen and Stuart Murray, speak about the reaction they have had to their son's death.

Figen said: "There's some people trolling us on the internet and I've been told many times to ignore it, and largely I do, but it is just a shame because I would rather channel my energy into honouring the life of Martyn.

"People are saying 'you're not grieving, and you should be angry' - why should I be angry? What difference would it make? It's not going to bring him back.

"These monsters, all they want to do is divide people, and cause that kind of difference, and I'm not prepared to buy into that, because I'm not that kind of person, I'd rather stick with the positive person Martyn was.

"I know I shouldn't say that as a mother, and blowing my own trumpet, but I believe that some people, some humans are angels, and I think he was one of them. "

She went on to speak about some of the heart-warming anecdotes told about her son following his death.

Figan said: "There was a teacher in Stockport who I believe, a head teacher did an assembly, and told the children about a young man who every day on the train, got up to let a lady and her blind husband sit down, and that was Martyn."

The mother went on: "I can't buy into bad stuff, because he wasn't like that."

She added: "And of course, just because we're smiling on camera, doesn't mean-- I mean, my heart is bleeding."