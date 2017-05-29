Martyn Hett's Partner Celebrates His Life In The Best Possible Way

Martyn Hett's Partner's Tribute To Manchester Victim Is Brilliant 02:12

Martyn Hett's friends and family paid tribute to the Manchester bombing victim in the most fitting way possible.

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil celebrating the life of Manchester terror victim Martyn Hett.

Famed for his tattoo of Deirdre Barlow, the extrovert PR boss was remembered with a party on Heaton Moor Park in Stockport.

On stage at the vigil, his partner Russell gave an emotional homage to the "Deirdre to my Ken".

He said: "The pain I felt when I found out the news this week completely tore my heart out, but I will not let that pain tear away any of our precious memories we've shared

"I feel robbed of my future, but I feel so grateful of my past."

Martyn's mum Figen and stepdad Stuart Murray told LBC they wanted to remember their son in the way that he would like best - with a huge party.

Martin Hett's Parents Celebrate His Life In The Best Way Possible 02:38

They told LBC a wonderful story about how Martyn was always playing practical jokes on them.