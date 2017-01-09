This Is How Much Is Being Cut From YOUR Child's School

The National Union of Teachers has released a map that shows how much every school in the country is going to lose in the latest round of cuts.

They say that the education system faces losing £3billion a year in real terms by 2020. That works out at cuts to the budgets of 98% of schools.

And that numbers really hit home when you see exactly how much your child's school will lose in the latest round of cuts.

On average, it works out at £339 per primary pupil and £477 for each secondary pupil.

Use the map below to see how much your child's school faces losing in the next four years.

The government deny the figures are accurate, saying any savings will be made in other areas of the system.