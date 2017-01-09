This Is How Much Is Being Cut From YOUR Child's School

9 January 2017, 12:56

Primary School

The National Union of Teachers has released a map that shows how much every school in the country is going to lose in the latest round of cuts.

They say that the education system faces losing £3billion a year in real terms by 2020. That works out at cuts to the budgets of 98% of schools.

And that numbers really hit home when you see exactly how much your child's school will lose in the latest round of cuts.

On average, it works out at £339 per primary pupil and £477 for each secondary pupil.

Use the map below to see how much your child's school faces losing in the next four years.  

The government deny the figures are accurate, saying any savings will be made in other areas of the system.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

James O'Brien Head In Hands 2

James O'Brien Has A Simple Question For This Furious Leave Voter
Katie Hopkins grey top

This 82-Year-Old Caller Has The Message We All Need For 2017

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

EU Referendum

EU Referendum

US Election

US Election

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

Labour Leadership

Labour Leadership

NHS

NHS