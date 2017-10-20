Clive Lewis Apologises Over “Get On Your Knees, B****” Video

A former shadow minister has come under fire after footage emerged online of him telling an audience member at an event in Brighton to “get on your knees, b****”.

Clive Lewis has apologised for his “offensive and unacceptable” language which was caught on camera at Momentum’s annual conference closing party last month.

I apologise unreservedly for the language I used at an event in Brighton last month. It was offensive and unacceptable. — Clive Lewis (@labourlewis) October 20, 2017

Labour’s Harriet Harman described his use of language as “inexplicable” and “inexcusable”.

She was among a number of female politicians who criticised the MP for Norwich South after the video made headlines on Friday.

Fellow Labour MP Jess Phillips said: "Just seen the Clive Lewis video. Obviously I am appalled, just listened to seven teenage girls speak up about gender inequality. Perhaps I'll bring them to work on Monday."

It's understood he was addressing a male audience member at the time, with some dismissing the video as political "opportunism".

However, Mr Lewis has since issued an apology on Twitter.

He wrote: “I apologise unreservedly for the language I used at an event in Brighton last month. It was offensive and unacceptable.”

Context: Clive Lewis said it in jest to a male audience member while surrounded by women who didn't even bat an eyelid. Pure opportunism. — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) October 20, 2017

