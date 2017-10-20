Clive Lewis Apologises Over “Get On Your Knees, B****” Video

20 October 2017, 17:06

A former shadow minister has come under fire after footage emerged online of him telling an audience member at an event in Brighton to “get on your knees, b****”.

Clive Lewis has apologised for his “offensive and unacceptable” language which was caught on camera at Momentum’s annual conference closing party last month.

Labour’s Harriet Harman described his use of language as “inexplicable” and “inexcusable”.

She was among a number of female politicians who criticised the MP for Norwich South after the video made headlines on Friday.

Fellow Labour MP Jess Phillips said: "Just seen the Clive Lewis video. Obviously I am appalled, just listened to seven teenage girls speak up about gender inequality. Perhaps I'll bring them to work on Monday."

Clive Lewis
Picture: Guido Fawkes

It's understood he was addressing a male audience member at the time, with some dismissing the video as political "opportunism".

However, Mr Lewis has since issued an apology on Twitter.

He wrote: “I apologise unreservedly for the language I used at an event in Brighton last month. It was offensive and unacceptable.”

