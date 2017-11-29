Donald Trump Retweets Anti-Muslim Videos From Britain First's Deputy Leader

Picture: PA

Donald Trump has retweeted three anti-Muslim videos posted by the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First.

The inflammatory clips appeared in succession on the US President’s official Twitter account, which is followed by more than 43 million people, on Wednesday.

The unverified videos were posted by Jayda Fransen, who reacted with delight that the Republican had retweeted her, writing: “God bless you Trump! God bless America!”

One of the videos retweeted by Donald Trump on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter

Britain First was established in 2011 by ex-members of the British National Party (BNP).

One video appears to show a Muslim smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Two others show violent scenes titled: “VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!” and “VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”

Shortly after the retweet the President fired off a further three unrelated tweets on a “great day for the stock market” and another attacking “fake news CNN”.

Good morning, Mr President @realDonaldTrump - what the hell are you doing retweeting a bunch of unverified videos by Britain First, a bunch of disgustingly racist far-right extremists?

Please STOP this madness & undo your retweets. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2017

Trump's actions have since come under a barrage of criticism on social media.

Piers Morgan tweeted the President quizzing "what the hell are you doing retweeting a bunch of unverified videos by Britain First, a bunch of disgustingly racist far-right extremists?"

He added: "Please STOP this madness & undo your retweets."

Brendan Cox, widower of MP Jo Cox who was murdered by a right-wing extremist, said: "Trump has legitimised the far right in his own country, now he's trying to do it in ours. Spreading hatred has consequences & the President should be ashamed of himself."