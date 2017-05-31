Comedian Kathy Griffin Holds Decapitated Head Of Donald Trump

31 May 2017, 07:47

Kathy Griffin

Comedian Kathy Griffin has apologised for being photographed holding the bloody, decapitated head of Donald Trump.

Ms Griffin, best known for presenting CNN's New Year's Eve programme, posted the picture on Twitter.

But she was forced to remove it after criticism from all sides of the political spectrum.

Later, Ms Griffin issued an apology, saying she had gone too far.

Kathy Griffin Apologises For Decapitated Trump Photo

00:31

In a video posted on Twitter, she said: "I sincerely apologise. I'm just now seeing the reaction to these images.

"I'm a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing.

"I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny, I get it.

"I beg for your forgiveness, I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong."

Ms Griffin had received criticism from both Donald Trump's son and Hillary Clinton's daughter.

