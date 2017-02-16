Terrifying Moment Model Dangles Off Dubai Skyscraper

This is the petrifying moment an Instagram model diced with death as she dangled off a Dubai skyscraper without any safety equipment.

Terrifying Moment Model Dangles Off Dubai Skyscraper This is the petrifying moment Russian Instagram Model Viki Odintcova diced with death as she dangled off a Dubai skyscraper without any safety equipment. 00:33

Russian model Viki Odintcova posted this terrifying video on her Instagram page [viki_odintcova] following a trip to Dubai.

The eerie footage shows the 22-year-old model dangling from a 1,000ft skyscraper without any safety equipment.

Photo: Instagram/viki_odintcova

The man filming the close up of the stunt, who is holding onto the model, is also pictured without safety equipment.

Viki posted the video to her account, which boasts more than 3 million followers, alongside an image of the stunt.

She said: “I still can’t believe I did it. Everytime I watch the video my palms go sweaty.”

Photo: Instagram/viki_odintcova

The footage was taken at the top of Dubai’s Cayan Tower which is 306 metres tall, with 73 stories and was the world’s tallest building when it opened in 2013.

Photo: Instagram/viki_odintcova



But some of her followers were not impressed. One said: "Why?!!! That's stupid..too stupid for words."

Another said: "This is so not worth your life."