Pepsi Pulls "Offensive" Kendall Jenner Police Ad

6 April 2017, 07:06

Pepsi's Controversial Protest Advert

02:39

A controversial ad that shows a member of the Kardashians appearing to calm a protest by giving a police officer a can of Pepsi has now been scrapped by the soft drink company.

In the ad, the model - half-sister of Kim Kardashian - leaves photoshoot to join angry young protesters who seem on the verge of a confrontation with police.

She walks up to the police and hands one cop a can. He cracks it open, smiles and the crowd cheers.

The ad's been accused of being tone deaf and missing the point of the Black Lives Matter protests that have spread across America in recent years.

After hours of online comment about the ad, Pepsi announced it was being pulled with this statement: "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding.

"Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize."

The advert was ridiculed on social media, with the Martin Luther King's daughter Bernice tweeting:

