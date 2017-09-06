The Story Of A Woman Stuck Upside-Down In A Window Which Has Taken Over The Internet

The woman stuck upside down in a window after trying to retrieve her poo. Picture: Liam Smyth

This is the hilarious story of a woman who got stuck upside down in a window after trying to retrieve some poo while on a Tinder date.

The unnamed girl had been on a date to Nandos in Bristol with Liam Smyth after meeting him on Tinder.

But a bizarre turn of events meant she ended up jammed upside-down outside the bathroom window and needed to be rescued by the fire brigade.

In asking for help to repair the window, Liam wrote: "After our meal, we repaired back to my house for a bottle of wine and a scientology documentary.

About an hour in to Louis Theroux and chill, my date got up to use the toilet. She returned with a panicked look in her eye, and told me she had something to tell me.

"I went for a poo in your toilet", she told me "and it would not flush. I don't know why I did this, but I panicked", she continued "I reached into the toilet bowl, wrapped it in tissue paper, and threw it out of the window".

"I was understandably concerned, and told her we would go outside, bag up the offending poo in the garden, bin it, and pretend the whole sorry affair had never happened. Unfortunately, owing to a design quirk of my house, the toilet window does not in fact open to the garden, but instead into a narrow gap of about a foot and a half, separated from the outside world by another (non-opening) double glazed window. It was into this twilight zone that my date had thrown her poo.

The gap between the two windows. Picture: Liam Smyth

"Seeing only one solution, I messaged our house group-chat, and went upstairs to find a hammer and chisel to smash open the window. My date had other ideas.

"Being an amateur gymnast, she was convinced that she could reach into the window and pull the poo out, using the tried and tested "inside out bag as glove" technique. Unfortunately she couldn't reach. She climbed further in and had the same problem. Eventually I agreed to give her a boost up and into the window. She climbed in head first after her own turd, reached deeper into the window, bagged it up, and passed it out, over the top and back into the toilet from whence it came. She called out to me to help her climb out from the window, I grabbed her waist and I pulled. But she was stuck. Stuck fast. Try as we might, we could not remove her from the window. She was stuck fast, upside down in the gap.

The woman stuck upside down in a window after trying to retrieve her poo. Picture: Liam Smyth

"Unfortunately for my date, at this stage I could see only one way out of our predicament. She had been upside down in the window for around 15 minutes at this point, and I was starting to grow concerned for her health. I called the fire brigade.

"Bristol's finest were on scene sirens blaring in a matter of minutes. Once they had composed themselves after surveying the scene in front of them, they set to work removing my date from the window using all of their special firemen hammers and tools. It took them about 15 minutes."

Fire fighters work to rescue the woman. Picture: Liam Smyth

You can read more about the hilarious story and donate to the fund for a new window at Liam's GoFundMe page.

After cruising past the £200 target, he is raising money for two charities: Toilet twinning, a charity building and maintaining flushing toilets in the developing world, and The Firefighters Charity.