Twitter Marks Brexit's 1st Anniversary In A Very British Way

23 June 2017, 11:32

Exactly one year ago today the UK shocked the world by voting to leave the European Union. Now, Twitter is marking the first anniversary in a very British way.

Nigel Farage on the morning of after the Brexit vote

It’s a celebration for some with many leading pro-Brexit supporters describing the 23rd June as “Independence Day”.

But for others, the occasion is that of a slightly more sombre feel and the perfect opportunity to mock the result.

LBC’s very own Nigel Farage was one of the first to kick off proceedings…

Even staunch Remain supporter Gary Lineker was getting in the mood as he wrote "Happy birthday Brexit" - before later reminding us his true feelings about the vote.

... And then came the jokes.

There's even a Twitter account which tweets once a day on whether or not Britain has left the EU.

Back in the real world, today's “Independence Day” falls on day two of the European Council summit in Brussels.

Theresa May has laid out her proposals for the post-Brexit status of EU citizens living in Britain.

Theresa May

The Prime Minister has guaranteed permanent "settled status” to the three million EU nationals in the UK - as long as reciprocal rights are offered to Brits on the continent.

So whether you're celebrating or trying to forget it ever happened - tweet us your #BrexitAnniversary message @LBC.

